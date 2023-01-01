$48,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9562561
- Stock #: P3524
- VIN: 1C4HJXENXMW563301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,772 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 ALUMINUM W/GRANITE CRYSTAL (STD), UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages, SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call, 8.4 Touchscreen, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Selec-Speed Control.* This Jeep Wrangler Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto , TIRES: P255/70R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN, STING-GREY, SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY, LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents, LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, GVWR: 2,494 KGS (5,500 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Auxiliary Battery, Stop/Start Dual Battery System, Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Jeep Wrangler come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.