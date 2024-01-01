Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Navigation, Head Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> Compare at $34445 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $32495! <br> <br> The low platform of this CX-30 makes loading easy, and the generous cargo area leaves you and your passengers with ample space for all of your belongings. This 2021 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 38,250 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our CX-30s trim level is GT. Enjoy the best that life has to offer in this CX-30 GT with a leather trimmed interior, power sunroof and a premium Bose audio system with 12 speakers. Additional features include a crisp 8.8 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, high gloss exterior trim, LED signature headlights with adaptive high beam assist, fog lights, head-up display and stylish aluminum wheels. You will also get advanced keyless entry with push button start, heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and power driver seat, advanced blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear parking sensors, head up display plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Head Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$522.65</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2021 Mazda CX-30

38,250 KM

Details Description Features

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT LOW KM - 2 SETS TIRES/RIMS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT LOW KM - 2 SETS TIRES/RIMS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

  1. 11171860
  2. 11171860
  3. 11171860
  4. 11171860
  5. 11171860
  6. 11171860
Contact Seller

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
38,250KM
Used
VIN 3MVDMBDY1MM253332

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1679B
  • Mileage 38,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Head Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats!

Compare at $34445 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $32495!

The low platform of this CX-30 makes loading easy, and the generous cargo area leaves you and your passengers with ample space for all of your belongings. This 2021 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 38,250 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-30's trim level is GT. Enjoy the best that life has to offer in this CX-30 GT with a leather trimmed interior, power sunroof and a premium Bose audio system with 12 speakers. Additional features include a crisp 8.8 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, high gloss exterior trim, LED signature headlights with adaptive high beam assist, fog lights, head-up display and stylish aluminum wheels. You will also get advanced keyless entry with push button start, heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and power driver seat, advanced blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear parking sensors, head up display plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Head Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring.


Payments from $522.65 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Premium audio system
Head up display
Mazda Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline - Heated Seats 79,653 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats 100,037 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus - Remote Start for sale in Kanata, ON
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus - Remote Start 62,097 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-30