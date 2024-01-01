$32,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT LOW KM - 2 SETS TIRES/RIMS
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT LOW KM - 2 SETS TIRES/RIMS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$32,495
+ taxes & licensing
38,250KM
Used
VIN 3MVDMBDY1MM253332
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1679B
- Mileage 38,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Head Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats!
Compare at $34445 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $32495!
The low platform of this CX-30 makes loading easy, and the generous cargo area leaves you and your passengers with ample space for all of your belongings. This 2021 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 38,250 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-30's trim level is GT. Enjoy the best that life has to offer in this CX-30 GT with a leather trimmed interior, power sunroof and a premium Bose audio system with 12 speakers. Additional features include a crisp 8.8 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, high gloss exterior trim, LED signature headlights with adaptive high beam assist, fog lights, head-up display and stylish aluminum wheels. You will also get advanced keyless entry with push button start, heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and power driver seat, advanced blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear parking sensors, head up display plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Head Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring.
Payments from $522.65 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Premium audio system
Head up display
Mazda Connect
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 Mazda CX-30