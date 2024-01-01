Menu
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> Compare at $41319 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $38980! <br> <br> With a luxurious interior, capable handling, and futuristic technology, this Nissan Murano is ready for whatever you throw its way. This 2021 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 37,474 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$626.95</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2021 Nissan Murano

37,474 KM

Details Description

$38,980

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Murano

SL MIDNIGHT - Low Mileage

2021 Nissan Murano

SL MIDNIGHT - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

37,474KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2CS9MC106286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1708
  • Mileage 37,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $41319 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $38980!

With a luxurious interior, capable handling, and futuristic technology, this Nissan Murano is ready for whatever you throw its way. This 2021 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 37,474 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Payments from $626.95 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Nissan Murano