$49,695+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE PRIME XSE! PLUG IN HYBRID
2021 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE PRIME XSE! PLUG IN HYBRID
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$49,695
+ taxes & licensing
46,483KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTMGB3FV2MD039619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1751
- Mileage 46,483 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, LED Lights, Climate Control, 4G WiFi
Compare at $52677 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $49695!
Radical design, refined drive-ability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in the Toyota RAV4 Prime. This 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 46,483 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4 Prime's trim level is XSE. Upgrading to this all-wheel drive RAV4 Prime XSE is a great choice as it comes with some impressive features such as larger aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, 8 inch touchscreen with Audio Plus, Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, wireless charging, heated front seats with SofTex seat material, proximity keyless entry, a leather heated steering wheel and a unique exterior styling. Additional features includes EV & ECO driving modes, dual zone climate control, vertical LED headlights, a power rear liftgate, power driver seat, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more.
Payments from $799.29 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $52677 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $49695!
Radical design, refined drive-ability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in the Toyota RAV4 Prime. This 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 46,483 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4 Prime's trim level is XSE. Upgrading to this all-wheel drive RAV4 Prime XSE is a great choice as it comes with some impressive features such as larger aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, 8 inch touchscreen with Audio Plus, Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, wireless charging, heated front seats with SofTex seat material, proximity keyless entry, a leather heated steering wheel and a unique exterior styling. Additional features includes EV & ECO driving modes, dual zone climate control, vertical LED headlights, a power rear liftgate, power driver seat, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more.
Payments from $799.29 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury PREMIUM, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, MAG RIDE 32,700 KM $111,900 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic Sedan EX - Sunroof - Remote Start - $179 B/W 31,747 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS 163,735 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$49,695
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2021 Toyota RAV4