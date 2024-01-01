$23,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline - Heated Seats
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
87,989KM
Used
VIN 3VWC57BUXMM034762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3474
- Mileage 87,989 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, LED Headlights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen!
Compare at $24718 - Our Price is just $23998!
This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta and its crisp detailed exterior lines will remain ageless. This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 87,989 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline. This Jetta Comfortline features awesome aluminum wheels, fully automatic LED headlamps, heated front seats, a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Led Headlights, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Touchscreen, Aluminum Wheels, App Connect.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Led Headlights
TOUCHSCREEN
App Connect
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
