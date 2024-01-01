$25,353+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Passat
Highline - Android Auto
2021 Volkswagen Passat
Highline - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$25,353
+ taxes & licensing
88,915KM
Used
VIN 1VWBA7A36MC007463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Red Chroma
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3491
- Mileage 88,915 KM
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Proximity Key!
Compare at $26114 - Our Price is just $25353!
New Arrival! This 2021 Volkswagen Passat is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This sedan has 88,915 kms. It's aurora red chroma in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 174HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Passat's trim level is Highline. This Passat Highline takes style and comfort to the next level with larger alloy wheels, autonomous emergency braking, rear traffic alert and a blind spot monitor. You will also get heated front seats, Climatronic dual zone climate control and leatherette seating surfaces. Infotainment is everything you'd expect with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, App-Connect smartphone integration and a 6 inch touchscreen to control it all. The interior is comfy and well appointed with a leather steering wheel, proximity key for push button start and a remote engine start for those cold winter days. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Proximity Key, Chrome Grille, Alloy Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Power open and close trunk
Rear door type: Power open and close trunk
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Overall Width: 1,835 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,030 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 450 L
Rear Leg Room: 992 mm
Front Head Room: 972 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
Overall height: 1,491 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,917 mm
Curb weight: 1,503 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Wheelbase: 2,804 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring
Collision Mitigation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Traffic Alert
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 Volkswagen Passat