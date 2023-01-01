Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

33,662 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

  1. 10512693
  2. 10512693
  3. 10512693
  4. 10512693
  5. 10512693
  6. 10512693
  7. 10512693
  8. 10512693
  9. 10512693
  10. 10512693
  11. 10512693
  12. 10512693
  13. 10512693
  14. 10512693
  15. 10512693
  16. 10512693
  17. 10512693
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,662KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10512693
  • Stock #: P0542
  • VIN: 3GNAXUEV8NL262961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,662 KM

Vehicle Description

LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Braking, Streaming Audio, 4G WiFi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Technology

This 2022 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size - roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that's been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. This Equinox is more than just a pretty face. Inside, the cabin offers smart features designed to put you at the center of everything. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 33,662 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is an excellent decision as it features stylish aluminum wheels, LED headlights with IntelliBeam, an 8-way power driver seat, a touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy and a remote engine start. You will also get a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection and power heated outside mirrors. Additional features include Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2022 Volkswagen Taos...
 54,678 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey C...
 185,740 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 123,183 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory