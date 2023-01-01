$32,695+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$32,695
+ taxes & licensing
59,098KM
Used
VIN 3GNAXKEG4PS155002
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0330A
- Mileage 59,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning!
Compare at $34657 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $32695!
Get the versatility of a compact SUV, with its impressive fuel economy in the Chevy Equinox. This 2023 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 59,098 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is an excellent decision as it features stylish aluminum wheels, LED headlights with IntelliBeam, an 8-way power driver seat, a touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy and a remote engine start. You will also get a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection and power heated outside mirrors. Additional features include Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Warning.
Payments from $509.43 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Chevrolet Equinox