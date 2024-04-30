$42,864+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Highline 4MOTION
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Highline 4MOTION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$42,864
+ taxes & licensing
90KM
Used
VIN 3VV4X7B26RM065595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White / Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12020
- Mileage 90 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
19 Alloy Wheels!
This 2024 VW Taos proves you don't have to be big to be bold.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUV can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2024 Volkswagen Taos.
This pure white / black roof SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. This range-topping Highline 4MOTION trim features a dual-panel glass sunroof, BeatsAudio premium audio and leather upholstery. The standard features continue with adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with inbuilt navigation, VW Car-Net services. Additional features include ventilated and heated front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and a wireless charging pad. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, and a back-up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 19 Alloy Wheels. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
4.99% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $315.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $1071 (OMVIC fee, Air and Tire Tax, Wheel Locks, Admin fee, Security and Etching) is included in the purchase price. ). Incentives expire 2024-04-30. See dealer for details.
LEASING:
Estimated Lease Payment: $240 bi-weekly
Payment based on 3.99% lease financing for 48 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $24,984. Mileage allowance of 16,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2024-04-30.
Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
19" Alloy Wheels
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
55 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Regenerative Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.5-TSI 4-Cylinder
Front Strut Rear Multi-Link Suspension
430.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist
Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power recline and 2-way driver power lumbar support
Axle Ratio: 5.2
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$42,864
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2024 Volkswagen Taos