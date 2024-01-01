Menu
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

This 2016 Buick Encore is for sale today.

Thanks to its quiet cabin, user-friendly technology features, and truly compact size, the 2016 Buick Encore is definitely worth a look. Inside, the distinctive styling carries over to a flowing instrument panel that wraps naturally into the door panels. A prominent central instrument panel houses the seven-inch, high-resolution, full-color display for the standard IntelliLink voice-activated infotainment system. This SUV has 247,598 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Encores trim level is Premium. The Premium trim adds features to this Encore that you expect on a much more expensive luxury car. It comes with a ton of safety tech, the Buick IntelliLink infotainment system with a 7-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, SiriusXM, OnStar, and Bose 7-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a memory drivers seat, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear vision camera, QuietTuning and Bose active noise cancellation for a hushed interior, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Rear Camera.

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

247,598KM
Used
VIN KL4CJHSB5GB721057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 247,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

This 2016 Buick Encore is for sale today.

Thanks to its quiet cabin, user-friendly technology features, and truly compact size, the 2016 Buick Encore is definitely worth a look. Inside, the distinctive styling carries over to a flowing instrument panel that wraps naturally into the door panels. A prominent central instrument panel houses the seven-inch, high-resolution, full-color display for the standard IntelliLink voice-activated infotainment system. This SUV has 247,598 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Encore's trim level is Premium. The Premium trim adds features to this Encore that you expect on a much more expensive luxury car. It comes with a ton of safety tech, the Buick IntelliLink infotainment system with a 7-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, SiriusXM, OnStar, and Bose 7-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear vision camera, QuietTuning and Bose active noise cancellation for a hushed interior, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Rear Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Additional Features

Premium Audio

