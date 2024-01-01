$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Buick Encore
Premium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
2016 Buick Encore
Premium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
247,598KM
Used
VIN KL4CJHSB5GB721057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 247,598 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2016 Buick Encore is for sale today.
Thanks to its quiet cabin, user-friendly technology features, and truly compact size, the 2016 Buick Encore is definitely worth a look. Inside, the distinctive styling carries over to a flowing instrument panel that wraps naturally into the door panels. A prominent central instrument panel houses the seven-inch, high-resolution, full-color display for the standard IntelliLink voice-activated infotainment system. This SUV has 247,598 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Premium. The Premium trim adds features to this Encore that you expect on a much more expensive luxury car. It comes with a ton of safety tech, the Buick IntelliLink infotainment system with a 7-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, SiriusXM, OnStar, and Bose 7-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear vision camera, QuietTuning and Bose active noise cancellation for a hushed interior, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Rear Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2016 Buick Encore