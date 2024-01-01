$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Bluetooth - OnStar
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Bluetooth - OnStar
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
44,391KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GNCJKSB4GL266792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Grey Metall
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,391 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!
This 2016 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today.
The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is the ultimate small SUV for navigating the city and beyond. With its agile handling, ample cargo room, and the latest technology, Trax makes every day an urban adventure. With its street-smart features and amazing technologies, this Trax lets you explore your city and discover all of its hidden gems. The Trax simplifies your everyday life.This low mileage SUV has just 44,391 kms. It's cyber grey metall in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trax's trim level is LS. The 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS gives you bluetooth connectivity, durable cloth seats with driver power lumbar, a 4 speaker audio system with a USB plugin, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stabilitrak, power windows, power locks, and keyless remote entry! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2016 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today.
The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is the ultimate small SUV for navigating the city and beyond. With its agile handling, ample cargo room, and the latest technology, Trax makes every day an urban adventure. With its street-smart features and amazing technologies, this Trax lets you explore your city and discover all of its hidden gems. The Trax simplifies your everyday life.This low mileage SUV has just 44,391 kms. It's cyber grey metall in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trax's trim level is LS. The 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS gives you bluetooth connectivity, durable cloth seats with driver power lumbar, a 4 speaker audio system with a USB plugin, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stabilitrak, power windows, power locks, and keyless remote entry! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Safety
Onstar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Hyundai KONA Preferred - Heated Seats - $145 B/W 56,440 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Murano SL 174,514 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 BASE - Bluetooth 157,738 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2016 Chevrolet Trax