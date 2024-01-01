Menu
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!

This 2016 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today.

The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is the ultimate small SUV for navigating the city and beyond. With its agile handling, ample cargo room, and the latest technology, Trax makes every day an urban adventure. With its street-smart features and amazing technologies, this Trax lets you explore your city and discover all of its hidden gems. The Trax simplifies your everyday life.This low mileage SUV has just 44,391 kms. Its cyber grey metall in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Traxs trim level is LS. The 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS gives you bluetooth connectivity, durable cloth seats with driver power lumbar, a 4 speaker audio system with a USB plugin, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stabilitrak, power windows, power locks, and keyless remote entry! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey Metall
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,391 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!

This 2016 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today.

The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is the ultimate small SUV for navigating the city and beyond. With its agile handling, ample cargo room, and the latest technology, Trax makes every day an urban adventure. With its street-smart features and amazing technologies, this Trax lets you explore your city and discover all of its hidden gems. The Trax simplifies your everyday life.This low mileage SUV has just 44,391 kms. It's cyber grey metall in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Trax's trim level is LS. The 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS gives you bluetooth connectivity, durable cloth seats with driver power lumbar, a 4 speaker audio system with a USB plugin, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stabilitrak, power windows, power locks, and keyless remote entry! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls

Safety

Onstar

