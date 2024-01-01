$16,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV Heated Seats!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
121,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AL3APXHN343928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 121,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats ! AutoStart ! BackupCam ! Bluetooth ! Air ! Cruise ! Pwr Seat !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Email Motortrendz
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
