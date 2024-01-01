Menu
Account
Sign In
Heated Seats ! AutoStart ! BackupCam ! Bluetooth ! Air ! Cruise ! Pwr Seat !

2017 Nissan Altima

121,500 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV Heated Seats!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV Heated Seats!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

  1. 11249699
  2. 11249699
  3. 11249699
  4. 11249699
  5. 11249699
  6. 11249699
  7. 11249699
  8. 11249699
  9. 11249699
  10. 11249699
  11. 11249699
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
121,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AL3APXHN343928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats ! AutoStart ! BackupCam ! Bluetooth ! Air ! Cruise ! Pwr Seat !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motortrendz

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV Heated Seats! Low Km’s! for sale in Kemptville, ON
2018 Nissan Kicks SV Heated Seats! Low Km’s! 35,000 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 MINI 5 Door Cooper 6-Speed Manual! Leather! for sale in Kemptville, ON
2017 MINI 5 Door Cooper 6-Speed Manual! Leather! 206,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Fit EX 6-Speed Manual! Sunroof! for sale in Kemptville, ON
2015 Honda Fit EX 6-Speed Manual! Sunroof! 134,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Motortrendz

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-2727

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Altima