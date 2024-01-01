Menu
This 2020 GMC Canyon is for sale today. <br> <br>This GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but its easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMCs attitude and dedication to precision.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 112,751 kms. Its onyx black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Description

