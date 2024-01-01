Menu
Active Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist!

This 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today.

The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer. Beyond the solid chassis, you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 55,312 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Santa Fes trim level is Preferred AWD. This Santa Fe Preferred has all the driver assistance and safety features you could need with active blind spot and rear cross traffic assistance, parking distance assist, dual zone automatic climate control, proximity key entry. Other features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, automatic high beams, a touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, and aluminum wheels This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Active Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Proximity Key, Apple Carplay.

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

55,312 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD - Heated Seats

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD - Heated Seats

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,312KM
Used
VIN 5NMS3DAJ1MH310761

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0222
  • Mileage 55,312 KM

Active Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist!

This 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today.

The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer. Beyond the solid chassis, you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 55,312 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Santa Fe's trim level is Preferred AWD. This Santa Fe Preferred has all the driver assistance and safety features you could need with active blind spot and rear cross traffic assistance, parking distance assist, dual zone automatic climate control, proximity key entry. Other features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, automatic high beams, a touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, and aluminum wheels This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Active Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Proximity Key, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Heated Seats

Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Proximity Key

Lane Keep Assist

Android Auto

Active Blind Spot Assist
Forward Collision Assist

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe