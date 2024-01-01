$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Enclave
Leather- Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
2014 Buick Enclave
Leather- Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
116,588KM
Used
VIN 5GAKVBKD9EJ356939
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P01754A
- Mileage 116,588 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate!
Buick offers a luxurious three row SUV with the Enclave. This 2014 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2014 Buick Enclave is a full size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly interior. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 116,588 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (STD), Driver Air Bag, CD Player, ABS, Rear Defrost, Power Steering, Traction Control, MP3 Player, Automatic Headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Satellite Radio, Passenger Air Bag, Cruise Control, Front H...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2014 Buick Enclave