2014 Mazda MAZDA3

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 9 9 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9392161

9392161 Stock #: 100754

100754 VIN: JM1BM1K73E1100754

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 100754

Mileage 80,996 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Digital clock Inside Hood Release Convenience Keyless Entry Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Window Wiper Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Seating Reclining Seats Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.