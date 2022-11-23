Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

80,996 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

Contact Seller
GX-SKY

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

80,996KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9392161
  • Stock #: 100754
  • VIN: JM1BM1K73E1100754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 100754
  • Mileage 80,996 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

