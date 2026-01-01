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2015 Buick Encore

180,823 KM

Details Features

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Buick Encore

Leather

Watch This Vehicle
14209889

2015 Buick Encore

Leather

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

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Contact Seller

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
180,823KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJGSB4FB062963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,823 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
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$9,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales

613-561-4857

2015 Buick Encore