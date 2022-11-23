$30,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT- Certified - Leather Seats
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
186,636KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9335134
- Stock #: 22595AA
- VIN: 1GTV2VEC0FZ206049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 186,636 KM
Vehicle Description
With a comfortable, quiet cabin and a powerful, yet fuel-efficient engine - it's hard not to love this 2015 GMC Sierra full-size pickup. This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 186,636 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's quicksilver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4