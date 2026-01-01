$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Trendline ONLY 82,000 KM!!!
2015 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Trendline ONLY 82,000 KM!!!
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,954 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Volkswagen Golf 1.8 TSI Trendline Manual - featuring a 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-4 TSI delivering a precise 5-speed manual transmission with front-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 8.9 L/100km city and 6.5 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Trendline trim showcases Volkswagen's timeless design with halogen headlights, body-coloured door handles and mirrors, and 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. Inside the refined cabin, premium cloth seating includes 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Climatic single-zone manual climate control, and Composition Media 5.8-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth streaming, USB connectivity, and an 8-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include Intelligent Crash Response System, electronic stability control, Anti-Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, power windows with driver one-touch auto-down, power door locks with remote keyless entry, and so much more!
Vehicle Features
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613-634-3262