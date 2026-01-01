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<p><strong>2016 Volkswagen Golf 1.8 TSI Trendline Manual</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> - featuring a 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-4 TSI delivering a precise 5-speed manual transmission with front-wheel drive, <strong>achieving an estimated 8.9 L/100km city and 6.5 L/100km highway fuel efficiency.</strong> The Trendline trim showcases Volkswagen's timeless design with halogen headlights, body-coloured door handles and mirrors, and 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. Inside the refined cabin, premium cloth seating includes 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Climatic single-zone manual climate control, and Composition Media 5.8-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth streaming, USB connectivity, and an 8-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include Intelligent Crash Response System, electronic stability control, Anti-Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, power windows with driver one-touch auto-down, power door locks with remote keyless entry, and so much more!</span></p>

2015 Volkswagen Golf

81,954 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Trendline ONLY 82,000 KM!!!

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14401138

2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Trendline ONLY 82,000 KM!!!

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
81,954KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW117AU4FM038460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,954 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Volkswagen Golf 1.8 TSI Trendline Manual - featuring a 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-4 TSI delivering a precise 5-speed manual transmission with front-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 8.9 L/100km city and 6.5 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Trendline trim showcases Volkswagen's timeless design with halogen headlights, body-coloured door handles and mirrors, and 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. Inside the refined cabin, premium cloth seating includes 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Climatic single-zone manual climate control, and Composition Media 5.8-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth streaming, USB connectivity, and an 8-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include Intelligent Crash Response System, electronic stability control, Anti-Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, power windows with driver one-touch auto-down, power door locks with remote keyless entry, and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2015 Volkswagen Golf