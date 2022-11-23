$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ashie Motor Sales
613-532-6947
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Ashie Motor Sales
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
613-532-6947
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
87,530KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9431523
- Stock #: 300436
- VIN: 3MZBM1U73GM300436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 300436
- Mileage 87,530 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Privacy Glass
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ashie Motor Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Ashie Motor Sales
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3