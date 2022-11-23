Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

87,530 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

GX

Location

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

87,530KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9431523
  • Stock #: 300436
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U73GM300436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 300436
  • Mileage 87,530 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Privacy Glass
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

