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<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, MyLink, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> A small car with a big attitude! This 2017 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Kingston.<br> <br>Fresh from its redesign in 2016, the 2017 Chevrolet Spark minicar continues to set the standard and outperform the competition. The Sparks relatively long wheelbase contributes to its impressive stability and smooth ride, as well as giving you very nimble handling in and out of corners. The 2017 Chevy Sparks layout consists of seating for four and enough space for groceries or gear behind the two rear seats. Those seats can also be folded down to expand the cargo capacity from roughly 11 cubic feet to over 27 cubic feet of usable space!<br> <br>This hatchback has 136,011 km. Its Green in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Sparks trim level is LT. This Spark might be compact, but when it comes to technology, this ride is filled with features such as 15 inch aluminum wheels, Chevrolet MyLink radio with a 7 inch colour touch-screen, rear vision camera, bluetooth streaming audio, power windows and locks w/ remote keyless entry, air conditioning, SiriusXM radio, cruise control and steering wheel mounted audio controls plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, MyLink, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2017 Chevrolet Spark

136,011 KM

Details Description Features

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2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT - Bluetooth - MyLink

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14186156

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT - Bluetooth - MyLink

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
136,011KM
VIN KL8CD6SA4HC751115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, MyLink, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

A small car with a big attitude! This 2017 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Fresh from its redesign in 2016, the 2017 Chevrolet Spark minicar continues to set the standard and outperform the competition. The Spark's relatively long wheelbase contributes to its impressive stability and smooth ride, as well as giving you very nimble handling in and out of corners. The 2017 Chevy Spark's layout consists of seating for four and enough space for groceries or gear behind the two rear seats. Those seats can also be folded down to expand the cargo capacity from roughly 11 cubic feet to over 27 cubic feet of usable space!

This hatchback has 136,011 km. It's Green in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Spark's trim level is LT. This Spark might be compact, but when it comes to technology, this ride is filled with features such as 15 inch aluminum wheels, Chevrolet MyLink radio with a 7 inch colour touch-screen, rear vision camera, bluetooth streaming audio, power windows and locks w/ remote keyless entry, air conditioning, SiriusXM radio, cruise control and steering wheel mounted audio controls plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, MyLink, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Hill start assist
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Battery, 375 cold-cranking amps
Suspension, front, MacPherson struts
Fuel tank, 35L, 9 gallons
Alternator, 80 amps
Engine, 1.4L DOHC 4-cylinder MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm)
Jack, mechanical with tools
Axle, 3.76 final drive ratio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Door handles, black
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Grille, chrome-surround
License plate bracket, front
Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control and Daytime Running Lamps
Spoiler, rear, Aero
Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed
Mirrors, heated, outside manual-folding, body-colour
Fog lamps, front with chrome rings

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted

Interior

Rear View Camera
Cabin Air Filter
Outside Temperature Display
Engine Immobilizer
Oil life monitoring system
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Defogger, rear-window
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Armrest, driver seat
Cargo security shelf, rear
Console, rear, centre with storage tray
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear
Fuel filler door release, remote
Lighting, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp with OnStar controls
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Power outlet, auxiliary located in front centre stack storage bin
Coat hooks, rear seat
Driver Information Centre, segmented display
Foot rest, driver side
Glovebox, non-locking
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down) front and rear
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer and fuel gauge
Seat adjuster, 2-way manual front passenger with manual recline
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way fore/aft (up/down) manual with manual recline
Storage, lower centre IP bin
Storage, passenger IP storage tray
Windows, Power with driver express up/down
Keys, foldable (2)

Safety

Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Air bags, 10 total
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
Air bags, head curtain, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted, side-front and rear outboard seating positions

Additional Features

Mylink
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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613-549-1311

2017 Chevrolet Spark