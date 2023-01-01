Menu
The 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali is packed with 5.3L V8 EcoTec3 engine, Heated and ventilated leather-appointed front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bose sound system, Wireless charging pad, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Rear Vision Camera, Remote vehicle starter system and so much more! This truck comes with a clean CARFAX. <p> <p>**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**</p> <p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!</p> <p>All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.</p> <p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p> <p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p> <p>Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!</p> <p>Office - 613-634-3262</p> <p>Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca</p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

127,447 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali SUNROOF - AFTERMARKET EXHAUST - REMOTE START

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali SUNROOF - AFTERMARKET EXHAUST - REMOTE START

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

127,447KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2PECXHG154326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,447 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

2017 GMC Sierra 1500