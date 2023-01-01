2018 Buick Enclave

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,286 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 2 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9936470

9936470 Stock #: 10558

10558 VIN: 5GAEVAKW6JJ235384

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 10558

Mileage 104,270 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.