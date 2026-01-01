$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium NAVIGATION - MOONROOF
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium NAVIGATION - MOONROOF
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,157 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Ford Escape Titanium Featuring a 2.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo inline-4 delivering an estimated 11.2 L/100km city and 8.3 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Titanium trim distinguishes itself with LED signature lighting, chrome-accented grille, hands-free foot-activated liftgate, panoramic Vista Roof, and 19-inch sparkle nickel-painted aluminum wheels. Inside the luxurious cabin, leather-trimmed seating includes heated 10-way power front seats with driver memory and power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, and SYNC 3 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, navigation, and a 10-speaker Sony premium audio system. Ford Safe and Smart Package includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning with Brake Support, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, and Auto High-Beam Headlamps. Additional features include intelligent access with push-button start, remote engine start, and so much more!
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613-634-3262