Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>The 2018 Ford Escape Titanium</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Featuring a 2.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo inline-4 delivering an e<strong>stimated 11.2 L/100km city and 8.3 L/100km highway fuel efficiency.</strong> The Titanium trim distinguishes itself with LED signature lighting, chrome-accented grille, hands-free foot-activated liftgate, panoramic Vista Roof, and 19-inch sparkle nickel-painted aluminum wheels. Inside the luxurious cabin, leather-trimmed seating includes heated 10-way power front seats with driver memory and power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, and SYNC 3 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, navigation, and a 10-speaker Sony premium audio system. Ford Safe and Smart Package includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning with Brake Support, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, and Auto High-Beam Headlamps. Additional features include intelligent access with push-button start, remote engine start, and so much more! </span></p>

2018 Ford Escape

111,157 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium NAVIGATION - MOONROOF

Watch This Vehicle
14088255

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium NAVIGATION - MOONROOF

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 14088255
  2. 14088255
  3. 14088255
  4. 14088255
  5. 14088255
  6. 14088255
  7. 14088255
  8. 14088255
  9. 14088255
  10. 14088255
  11. 14088255
  12. 14088255
  13. 14088255
  14. 14088255
  15. 14088255
  16. 14088255
  17. 14088255
  18. 14088255
  19. 14088255
  20. 14088255
  21. 14088255
  22. 14088255
  23. 14088255
  24. 14088255
  25. 14088255
  26. 14088255
  27. 14088255
  28. 14088255
  29. 14088255
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
111,157KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J92JUB88626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,157 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Ford Escape Titanium Featuring a 2.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo inline-4 delivering an estimated 11.2 L/100km city and 8.3 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Titanium trim distinguishes itself with LED signature lighting, chrome-accented grille, hands-free foot-activated liftgate, panoramic Vista Roof, and 19-inch sparkle nickel-painted aluminum wheels. Inside the luxurious cabin, leather-trimmed seating includes heated 10-way power front seats with driver memory and power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, and SYNC 3 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, navigation, and a 10-speaker Sony premium audio system. Ford Safe and Smart Package includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning with Brake Support, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, and Auto High-Beam Headlamps. Additional features include intelligent access with push-button start, remote engine start, and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

Used 2017 Kia Rondo EX ONLY 43,300 KM! for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Kia Rondo EX ONLY 43,300 KM! 43,314 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento 3.3L SX 3RD ROW SEATING - LEATHER for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 Kia Sorento 3.3L SX 3RD ROW SEATING - LEATHER 193,635 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 Buick Encore Preferred REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS 112,340 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2018 Ford Escape