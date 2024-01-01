$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus- Leather Seats
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
61,376KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGDG5KR596209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Stock # 24241A
- Mileage 61,376 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheel!
According to Edmunds, the Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 61,376 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Crew Plus. This Crew Plus trim can make your family feel right at home. Chrome accents, aluminum wheels, touring suspension, power heated mirrors, power front windows with deep tint sunscreen glass, 2nd and 3rd row power windows, fuel economizer mode, fog lamps, and a roof rack system make sure you have all the style and convenience you need while dual power sliding doors, a power liftgate, 2nd row in floor Super Stow 'n Go seats, 3rd row Stow 'n Go seats with tailgate seating, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry, a 115 V power outlet, a multimedia radio with a 6.5 inch touchscreen and 6 speakers, SiriusXM, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, power driver seat, automatic tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, rear reading lamps, and an electronic vehicle information center keep everything running smoothly and comfortably. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG5KR596209.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, RADIO: 430N -in...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan