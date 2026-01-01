$17,495+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL NAVIGATION - REARVIEW CAMERA
2019 Ford Edge
SEL NAVIGATION - REARVIEW CAMERA
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,989 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford Edge SEL Refined capability meets modern efficiency in this two-row midsize SUV, featuring a 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbocharged inline-4 delivering intelligent all-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 11.4 L/100km city and 8.3 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The SEL trim showcases contemporary Ford design with LED signature lighting, gloss black grille with chrome surround, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated blind spot mirrors, roof rails, and 18-inch sparkle silver painted aluminum wheels. Inside the spacious cabin, ActiveX trimmed seats feature heated front positions with 10-way power driver adjustment, dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, and SYNC 3 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Ford Co-Pilot360 includes Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Rear View Camera with backup assist grid lines, and Auto High-Beam Headlamps. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, Navigation and so much more!
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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613-634-3262