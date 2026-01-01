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<p><strong>2019 Ford Edge SEL</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Refined capability meets modern efficiency in this two-row midsize SUV, featuring a 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbocharged inline-4 delivering intelligent all-wheel drive, achieving an e<strong>stimated 11.4 L/100km city and 8.3 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. </strong>The SEL trim showcases contemporary Ford design with LED signature lighting, gloss black grille with chrome surround, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated blind spot mirrors, roof rails, and 18-inch sparkle silver painted aluminum wheels. Inside the spacious cabin, ActiveX trimmed seats feature heated front positions with 10-way power driver adjustment, dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, and SYNC 3 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Ford Co-Pilot360 includes Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Rear View Camera with backup assist grid lines, and Auto High-Beam Headlamps. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, Navigation and so much more! </span></p>

2019 Ford Edge

97,989 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Ford Edge

SEL NAVIGATION - REARVIEW CAMERA

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14519959

2019 Ford Edge

SEL NAVIGATION - REARVIEW CAMERA

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,989KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK3J90KBC53114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,989 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Edge SEL Refined capability meets modern efficiency in this two-row midsize SUV, featuring a 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbocharged inline-4 delivering intelligent all-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 11.4 L/100km city and 8.3 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The SEL trim showcases contemporary Ford design with LED signature lighting, gloss black grille with chrome surround, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated blind spot mirrors, roof rails, and 18-inch sparkle silver painted aluminum wheels. Inside the spacious cabin, ActiveX trimmed seats feature heated front positions with 10-way power driver adjustment, dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, and SYNC 3 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Ford Co-Pilot360 includes Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Rear View Camera with backup assist grid lines, and Auto High-Beam Headlamps. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, Navigation and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$17,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Ford Edge