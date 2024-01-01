Menu
For an amazing driving experience in an outstandingly capable truck, you cant find a better value than this Sierra 1500 Limited. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>This 2019 GMC Sierra Limited expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck thats built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and youll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra an all around complete package. Style meets substance inside this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 96,874 kms. Its stone blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

96,874 KM

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

VIN 2GTV2LEC1K1131515

  • Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 96,874 KM

For an amazing driving experience in an outstandingly capable truck, you can't find a better value than this Sierra 1500 Limited. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This 2019 GMC Sierra Limited expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra an all around complete package. Style meets substance inside this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 96,874 kms. It's stone blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Bluetooth Connection, Bluetooth Connection, Power Steering, Tow Hooks, Tire Pressure Monitor, Back-Up Camera, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, ABS, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Tires - Front All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Four Wheel Dri...

