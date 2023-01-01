2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 0 4 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10410876

10410876 Stock #: 10723

10723 VIN: 1C6RR7GT9KS513820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 85,046 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.