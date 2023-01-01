Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

85,046 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT REMOTE START - BACK UP CAM - TONNEAU INCLUDED

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT REMOTE START - BACK UP CAM - TONNEAU INCLUDED

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,046KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10410876
  Stock #: 10723
  VIN: 1C6RR7GT9KS513820

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 85,046 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT is a versatile and capable pickup truck, combines comfort, performance, and practicality. comfortable cabin with seating for up to six passengers, 5.7L HEMI V8, Uconnect 3 System with 5-inch touchscreen, Premium cloth seating, Rear backup camera, Keyless Entry, Remote start and much more! This vehicle comes with a balance of RAM manufacturer warranty, along with a clean CARFAX




**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

