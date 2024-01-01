$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SEL- Power Liftgate - Park Assist
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
15,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9H68NUB77891
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 15,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!
The Ford Escape has been redesigned to be more powerful, more comfortable, and more stylish. This 2022 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This low mileage SUV has just 15,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is SEL AWD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SEL AWD is a wise choice as it comes loaded with heated seats and a power driver seat with premium ActiveX material, unique aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter, plus exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9H68NUB77891.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), All Wheel Drive, ABS, Tires - Rear All-Season, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Turbocharged, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Power Steering, Tires - Fr...
