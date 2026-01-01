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2023 GMC Acadia
AT4 - Certified - Navigation - $277 B/W
2023 GMC Acadia
AT4 - Certified - Navigation - $277 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$40,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
57,670KM
VIN 1GKKNLLS7PZ158144
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,670 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels!
This midsize GMC Acadia is designed to make a long lasting impression. This 2023 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Wherever the roads lead, go confidently in this 2023 GMC Acadia. This SUV offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle.
This SUV has 57,670 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Acadia's trim level is AT4. This rugged Acadia AT4 comes very well equipped with an Active Torque Control AWD system, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, signature LED lighting, 4G LTE with GMC Connected Access, an 8 inch color touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an exclusive AT4 front grille and black chrome exterior trim. Additional features include a power liftgate, HD rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, forward collision alert, exclusive gloss-black aluminum wheels, front and rear park assist, remote engine start, SiriusXM plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $276.73 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
This midsize GMC Acadia is designed to make a long lasting impression. This 2023 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Wherever the roads lead, go confidently in this 2023 GMC Acadia. This SUV offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle.
This SUV has 57,670 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Acadia's trim level is AT4. This rugged Acadia AT4 comes very well equipped with an Active Torque Control AWD system, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, signature LED lighting, 4G LTE with GMC Connected Access, an 8 inch color touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an exclusive AT4 front grille and black chrome exterior trim. Additional features include a power liftgate, HD rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, forward collision alert, exclusive gloss-black aluminum wheels, front and rear park assist, remote engine start, SiriusXM plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $276.73 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Navigation
COMPASS DISPLAY
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Display, driver instrument information, 4.2" multi-colour
Power outlets one located in the centre stack under the climate controls and one located in the rear cargo area.
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Intellibeam
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Tires, P255/65R17 all-terrain, blackwall
Roof rails, Gloss Black
Antenna, body-colour, roof-mounted shark fin
Fog lamps, front projector type, LED
Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) Gloss Black aluminum
LPO, Black centre caps with Red GMC Logo (Not available to order at this time. Included with (Q7D) 17" Gloss Black aluminum wheels.)
Safety
Hill Descent Control
Lane Departure Warning
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped)
Airbags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger; driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; driver side knee; and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for all rows in outboard seating positions
Seat belts, front, height-adjustable
Mechanical
Electronic Parking Brake
Hill hold assist
Tool kit, road emergency
Emissions, federal requirements
E10 Fuel capable
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Engine control, stop/start system
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm
Alternator, 155 amps (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Exhaust, dual outlet with bright tips
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
Wifi 4G
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2023 GMC Acadia