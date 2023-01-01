Menu
New and Used Nissan Sentra for Sale in Kingston, ON

Showing 1-13 of 13
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SL for sale in Kingston, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

SL
$17,995
+ tax & lic
95,221KM
Ashie Motor Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SR SUNROOF for sale in Gananoque, ON

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR SUNROOF
$30,900
+ tax & lic
11,101KM
Easton Auto Sales

Gananoque, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. B/T. for sale in Kingston, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. B/T.
$20,495
+ tax & lic
85,128KM
MyCar.ca Kingston

Kingston, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Brockville, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV
$23,499
+ tax & lic
58,215KM
Seaway Motors

Brockville, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV * HEATED SEATS * REAR CAMERA * for sale in Kingston, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV * HEATED SEATS * REAR CAMERA *
$19,795
+ tax & lic
71,391KM
Ashie Motor Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2022 Nissan Sentra - SV! AUTO! A/C! PWR GROUP! ALLOYS! HTD SEATS! for sale in Belleville, ON

2022 Nissan Sentra

- SV! AUTO! A/C! PWR GROUP! ALLOYS! HTD SEATS!
$27,995
+ tax & lic
11,998KM
Bayview Auto Sales

Belleville, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV for sale in Kingston, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV
$22,990
+ tax & lic
55,043KM
Platinum Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra Sv - Seat Heat for sale in Kingston, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

Sv - Seat Heat
$18,995
+ tax & lic
91,118KM
Petrie Ford

Kingston, ON

Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SV CVT for sale in Smiths Falls, ON

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT
$26,995
+ tax & lic
18,743KM
Smiths Falls Nissan

Smiths Falls, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV for sale in Trenton, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV
$14,995
+ tax & lic
79,903KM
Need a Car Trenton

Trenton, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S Automatic CVT for sale in Trenton, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S Automatic CVT
$11,495
+ tax & lic
89,702KM
Need a Car Trenton

Trenton, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S Auto Cruise Bluetooth Power Group for sale in Trenton, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S Auto Cruise Bluetooth Power Group
$10,495
+ tax & lic
122,762KM
Need a Car Trenton

Trenton, ON

Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SR CVT for sale in Smiths Falls, ON

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR CVT
$28,995
+ tax & lic
16,761KM
Smiths Falls Nissan

Smiths Falls, ON