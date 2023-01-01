Filter Results
New and Used Nissan Sentra for Sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. B/T.
$20,495
85,128KM
MyCar.ca Kingston
Kingston, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra
SV * HEATED SEATS * REAR CAMERA *
$19,795
71,391KM
Ashie Motor Sales
Kingston, ON
2022 Nissan Sentra
- SV! AUTO! A/C! PWR GROUP! ALLOYS! HTD SEATS!
$27,995
11,998KM
Bayview Auto Sales
Belleville, ON
2016 Nissan Sentra
1.8 S Automatic CVT
$11,495
89,702KM
2016 Nissan Sentra
1.8 S Auto Cruise Bluetooth Power Group
$10,495
122,762KM