2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

215,611 KM

Details Features

$5,136

+ tax & licensing
$5,136

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$5,136

+ taxes & licensing

215,611KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9349924
  • Stock #: 23130A
  • VIN: 2D8HN44H98R806613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 215,611 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

