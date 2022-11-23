2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

$5,136 + taxes & licensing 2 1 5 , 6 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9349924

9349924 Stock #: 23130A

23130A VIN: 2D8HN44H98R806613

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 215,611 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Front Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers

