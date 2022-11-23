$5,136+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,136
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$5,136
+ taxes & licensing
215,611KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9349924
- Stock #: 23130A
- VIN: 2D8HN44H98R806613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 215,611 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8