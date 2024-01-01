$2,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Acura RDX
AWD 4dr
2009 Acura RDX
AWD 4dr
Location
ABC Auto Repairs
131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3
519-749-9905
Sold As Is
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Nice 2009 Acura RDX, now available AS IS for $2,500.00 + HST + Licensing.
Price + HST + Licensing
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE
ABC Auto Sales
131 Victoria St. N. Kitchener
Monday to Friday 9 am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 4pm Sunday. Closed
Call us Now 519-749-9905
Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.
VEHICLE SOLD AS IS: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From ABC Auto Repairs
Email ABC Auto Repairs
ABC Auto Repairs
Call Dealer
519-749-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-749-9905