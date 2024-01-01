Menu
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

2010 Dodge Journey

140,491 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,491KM
Used
VIN 3D4PG5FV4AT216998

  • Exterior Colour White Gold Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1136
  • Mileage 140,491 KM

Vehicle Description

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Conversation mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Exterior

Rear Wiper
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Convenience

External temperature display

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Front air conditioning zones: single
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Alternator: 140 amps
Total speakers: 6
Upholstery: premium cloth
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Front brake width: 1.1
Rear brake diameter: 12.0
Rear brake width: 0.47
Front brake diameter: 11.9
Axle ratio: 3.43
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Passenger seat folding: folds flat
Window defogger: rear
Flashlight: rechargeable
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Driver seat power adjustments: height / 6
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
In-Dash CD: 6 disc / DVD audio / MP3 Playback
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining
Power outlet(s): 115V front / 12V cargo area / 12V front
Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / cooled compartment / front seatback / grocery bag holder / in floor / under front seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Firm

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

2010 Dodge Journey