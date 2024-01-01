Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

235,880 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

235,880KM
Used
VIN 5NMSHDAG5AH372374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold As Is

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Chrome grille surround
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer

Interior

Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front & Rear Floor Mats
glove box
Lockable glove box
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Roof rack side rails
Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Eco indicator
Integrated door armrests w/map pockets
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Simulated leather door trim inserts
Deluxe metal grain door sill scuff plates
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink integrated transceiver

Safety

Brake Assist
ABS
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
seat belt
brake
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Shift interlock system
Pwr window lock-out button
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Body-side reinforcements
Roof mounted side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system

Convenience

Clock
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: tachometer

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
150-amp alternator
All-Wheel Drive
3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
P235/60R18 all season tires

Powertrain

check engine

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted micro antenna
Bluetooth Capability
(9) speakers

Additional Features

Armrest
Subwoofer
coolant temp
low fuel
charging system
door ajar
odometer
load limiters
illuminated switches
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
ignition
(2) rear console
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC
Alternator management system
Black body-side moulding
iPod USB/aux input
free XM activation & 3-month trial subscription
Front centre console -inc: storage
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure
airbag (SRS)
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console
lower dash
upper door inserts
TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console
(4) doors
Lighting -inc: (2) map
central dome
Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners
adjustable shoulder anchors
Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof
Body-colour liftgate handle w/chrome accent
605-watt amp
18 x 7.0 aluminum wheels
AM/FM/XM audio system -inc: CD/DVD/MP3 player
Autonet system
Navigation system -inc: 6.5 touch screen
full CAN/US map stored on 8G compact flash memory card

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-XXXX

519-722-2382

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe