$3,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
235,880KM
Used
VIN 5NMSHDAG5AH372374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 235,880 KM
Vehicle Description
Sold As Is
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Chrome grille surround
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Interior
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front & Rear Floor Mats
glove box
Lockable glove box
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Roof rack side rails
Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Eco indicator
Integrated door armrests w/map pockets
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Simulated leather door trim inserts
Deluxe metal grain door sill scuff plates
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink integrated transceiver
Safety
Brake Assist
ABS
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
seat belt
brake
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Shift interlock system
Pwr window lock-out button
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Body-side reinforcements
Roof mounted side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Convenience
Clock
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Mechanical
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
150-amp alternator
All-Wheel Drive
3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
P235/60R18 all season tires
Powertrain
check engine
Media / Nav / Comm
Roof mounted micro antenna
Bluetooth Capability
(9) speakers
Additional Features
Armrest
Subwoofer
coolant temp
low fuel
charging system
door ajar
odometer
load limiters
illuminated switches
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
ignition
(2) rear console
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC
Alternator management system
Black body-side moulding
iPod USB/aux input
free XM activation & 3-month trial subscription
Front centre console -inc: storage
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure
airbag (SRS)
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console
lower dash
upper door inserts
TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console
(4) doors
Lighting -inc: (2) map
central dome
Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners
adjustable shoulder anchors
Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof
Body-colour liftgate handle w/chrome accent
605-watt amp
18 x 7.0 aluminum wheels
AM/FM/XM audio system -inc: CD/DVD/MP3 player
Autonet system
Navigation system -inc: 6.5 touch screen
full CAN/US map stored on 8G compact flash memory card
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe