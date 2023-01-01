Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

240,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

ABC Auto Repairs

519-749-9905

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

Location

ABC Auto Repairs

131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3

519-749-9905

  1. 1686310701
  2. 1686310701
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
240,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10047906
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF9A1209448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NICE 2010 Mazda 3 selling certified for $5,495.00 + HST + Licensing.

Price + HST + Licensing

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

ABC Auto Sales
131 Victoria St. N. Kitchener
Monday to Friday 9 am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 4pm Sunday. Closed

Call us Now 519-749-9905

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABC Auto Repairs

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 240,000 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2001 Ford Mustang 2D...
 185,000 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
338,500 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email ABC Auto Repairs

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABC Auto Repairs

ABC Auto Repairs

131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3

Call Dealer

519-749-XXXX

(click to show)

519-749-9905

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory