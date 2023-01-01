$5,495+ tax & licensing
519-749-9905
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GX
Location
ABC Auto Repairs
131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$5,495
- Listing ID: 10047906
- VIN: JM1BL1SF9A1209448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NICE 2010 Mazda 3 selling certified for $5,495.00 + HST + Licensing.
