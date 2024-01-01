Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Trade-in special
- Accident free
- Highly optioned

Here is a freshly traded Mercedes-Benz E550 with all the options! This beautiful sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, dont miss out!

Equipped with the powerful 5.5L 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control (Distronic), rear DVD system, H/K audio system, panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, leather seats, memory seats, heated seats (front & rear), power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, A/C, steering wheel controls, AM/FM/CD/, key-less entry, push start, alarm, and much more!

Carfax Available
Trade-in special being sold as-is
ONLY $11,9999 PLUS HST & LIC

* As per OMVIC, we must state: this motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

143,383 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

143,383KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3959
  • Mileage 143,383 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Trade-in special
- Accident free
- Highly optioned


Here is a freshly traded Mercedes-Benz E550 with all the options! This beautiful sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, don't miss out!


Equipped with the powerful 5.5L 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control (Distronic), rear DVD system, H/K audio system, panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, leather seats, memory seats, heated seats (front & rear), power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, A/C, steering wheel controls, AM/FM/CD/, key-less entry, push start, alarm, and much more!


Carfax Available
Trade-in special being sold as-is
ONLY $11,9999 PLUS HST & LIC


* As per OMVIC, we must state: this motor vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Wood Trim Interior

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Headrest DVD/TV
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

