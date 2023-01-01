Menu
<p>Certified, Loaded, Tinted Windows, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tow tone seats, CD Player , Air condition, New brakes all around, ABS, Traction control, TPMS and many more.</p><p>Taxes and License fees extra.</p><p>Extended warranty available</p>

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

150,013 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

150,013KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5EU9BF197196

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Loaded, Tinted Windows, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tow tone seats, CD Player , Air condition, New brakes all around, ABS, Traction control, TPMS and many more.

Taxes and License fees extra.

Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

