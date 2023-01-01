$8,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
AutoSmarto
326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
519-748-6001
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
150,013KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5EU9BF197196
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,013 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Loaded, Tinted Windows, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tow tone seats, CD Player , Air condition, New brakes all around, ABS, Traction control, TPMS and many more.
Taxes and License fees extra.
Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Email AutoSmarto
