Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Certified, Auto, Loaded, Like new in and out, Push button start, Back up camera, Sunroof, Steering wheel controls, Alloy wheels, Tinted windows, Cruise control, Air condition, CD player, ABS, Traction control and many more..</p><p>Taxes and License fees extra</p><p>Extended warranty available</p>

2015 Honda Civic

221,188 KM

Details Description Features

$10,695

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

SE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

SE 4WD

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

  1. 1710510006
  2. 1710510008
  3. 1710510005
  4. 1710509995
  5. 1710509992
  6. 1710510710
  7. 1710509992
  8. 1710509997
  9. 1710509912
  10. 1710509887
  11. 1710509842
  12. 1710510681
  13. 1710510689
  14. 1710509874
  15. 1710509924
  16. 1710509902
  17. 1710509932
  18. 1710510702
  19. 1710510713
  20. 1710509850
  21. 1710509828
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,695

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
221,188KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F53FH023149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,188 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Auto, Loaded, Like new in and out, Push button start, Back up camera, Sunroof, Steering wheel controls, Alloy wheels, Tinted windows, Cruise control, Air condition, CD player, ABS, Traction control and many more..

Taxes and License fees extra

Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoSmarto

Used 2015 Honda Civic SE 4WD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Honda Civic SE 4WD 221,188 KM $10,695 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Ford Escape 221,188 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Fit LX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Honda Fit LX 171,175 KM $11,195 + tax & lic

Email AutoSmarto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

Call Dealer

519-748-XXXX

(click to show)

519-748-6001

Alternate Numbers
519-748-6011
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,695

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic