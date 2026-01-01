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2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
Location
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
102,808KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DG2BR685377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1131
- Mileage 102,808 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Power Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Call Dealer
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
519-893-1501
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan