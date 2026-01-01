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2019 RAM 1500 Classic

50,138 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Watch This Vehicle
14157811

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Location

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,138KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT5KG650994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1130
  • Mileage 50,138 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

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519-893-XXXX

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519-893-1501

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Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-893-1501

2019 RAM 1500 Classic