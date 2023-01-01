$14,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Lexus CT 200h
Hybrid,Certified,Backup Camera,Leather,Sunroof,Fog
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 206,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Gas Saver, ((( Hybrid ))), Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Push Starter, Leather, Sunroof, Alloys, Fog Lights, Spoiler, USB & AUX Port, Backup Camera, 2 Set of Keys, Extra Set of Winter tire on Rims, Clean Car fax, ((( No Accident ))), Local Trade In, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!
Click here please to view the Carfax history report:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vendora Credit Inc
