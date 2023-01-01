2012 Lexus CT 200h

Menu
<p>Gas Saver, ((( Hybrid ))), Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Push Starter, Leather, Sunroof, Alloys, Fog Lights, Spoiler, USB & AUX Port, Backup Camera, 2 Set of Keys, Extra Set of Winter tire on Rims, Clean Car fax, ((( No Accident ))), Local Trade In, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!</p><p>Click here please to view the Carfax history report:</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 18pt;><em><strong><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=R379ZzwGwzhuqpeSCM09isTTh9Meb8CM target=_blank rel=noopener>((( CarFax )))</a></strong></em></span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt; font-weight: bolder; white-space-collapse: preserve;>We Finance,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; font-size: 18px;>OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,</span></p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 18pt;><span style=font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;>We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!</span></span></p>

2012 Lexus CT 200h

206,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

206,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JTHKD5BH3C2090054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-XXXX

519-829-5628

519-829-5628
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

