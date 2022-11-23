Menu
2013 Ford Edge

229,493 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | Leather Seats | Power Sunroof

2013 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | Leather Seats | Power Sunroof

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

Logo_NoBadges

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

229,493KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9348145
  • Stock #: PFP-258
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC1DBA27154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-258
  • Mileage 229,493 KM

Vehicle Description

No
Accidents!!
Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Alloy wheels, Keyless
Entry, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Climate Control, Steering Controls,
AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/USB SYNC Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Split
Folding rear seats



FREE CarFax Report!



Price + Tax & Lic fees.



This 2013 FORD Edge SEL is in Great Condition!



Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.

We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help
you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular
maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours,
too!



Every car and truck in our inventory is:

- Hand Picked

- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report

- 300 Point Inspected

- Fully Serviced

- Certified

- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed

- And topped up with fuel!



We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive
from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose
to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the
Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for
four generations.



Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/

Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto

Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and
Cambridge regions for 95 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

