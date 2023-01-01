Menu
<p>Certified, Very clean, CD player, Air condition, ABS, Traction control, TPMS, Like new set of Michelin tires, Folding rear seat, and many more. Taxes and License fees extra.</p><p>Extended warranty available</p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

161,417 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

161,417KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9ER330862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 161,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Very clean, CD player, Air condition, ABS, Traction control, TPMS, Like new set of Michelin tires, Folding rear seat, and many more. Taxes and License fees extra.

Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

