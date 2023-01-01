$9,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
AutoSmarto
326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
519-748-6001
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
161,417KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9ER330862
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 161,417 KM
Certified, Very clean, CD player, Air condition, ABS, Traction control, TPMS, Like new set of Michelin tires, Folding rear seat, and many more. Taxes and License fees extra.
Extended warranty available
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan