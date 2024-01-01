Menu
2014 Kia Forte5 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic, 184088 KM, great condition no rust, very clean in & out, drive smooth, oil spry yearly no accident.

Keyless entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, alloy wheels, heated seats, Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and more.........

The asking price is $7195+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY  AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!

PRICE INCLUDE A 3-MONTH WERRENTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!

2014 Kia Forte

184,088 KM

$7,195

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Forte

EX

2014 Kia Forte

EX

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,195

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,088KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFX4A83E5201903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,088 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-4 four 4-4 zero 0 6 or 226-240-7618

CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 

OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA

We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

SPORT, ECO, COMFORT DRIVE MODE, BACK UP CAMER, AUTOMATIC, CERTIFIED, HEATED SEAT, BLIND SPOT CHECK,  CARFAX,  FREE OIL SPRY, EXTENDED WARRANTY,  WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

PRICE INCLUDE A 3-MONTH WERRENTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!

2014 Kia Forte5 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic, 184088 KM, great condition no rust, very clean in & out, drive smooth, oil spry yearly no accident.

Keyless entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, alloy wheels, heated seats, Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and more.........

The asking price is $7195+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY  AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!

PRICE INCLUDE A 3-MONTH WERRENTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. 

We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

Thank you

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Kitchener

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
$7,195

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2014 Kia Forte