<p>Certified, Loaded, Auto, All wheel drive, Beautiful Blue exterior on Black Interior, All power, Tinted windows, Like new in and out, Trailer Hitch, CD Player, Air condition, Blue tooth, Steering wheel controls, Cruise control, ABS, Traction control, TPMS and many more</p><p>Taxes and License fees extra</p>

2014 Mazda CX-5

205,429 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto

2014 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

205,429KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE4BE6E0368014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,429 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Loaded, Auto, All wheel drive, Beautiful Blue exterior on Black Interior, All power, Tinted windows, Like new in and out, Trailer Hitch, CD Player, Air condition, Blue tooth, Steering wheel controls, Cruise control, ABS, Traction control, TPMS and many more

Taxes and License fees extra

Vehicle Features

Packages

SKYACTIVE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

519-748-6011
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

2014 Mazda CX-5