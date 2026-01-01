$13,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 RAM 1500
ST Regular Cab 8' Long Box
2014 RAM 1500
ST Regular Cab 8' Long Box
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
131,275KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 23572
- Mileage 131,275 KM
Vehicle Description
***CERTIFIED*** REGULAR CAB 8' LONG BOX! 5.7L V8 HEMI!
CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 4 YEARS!
***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***
WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!
CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 4 YEARS!
***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***
WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Quality Car Sales
2007 Lexus RX 350 AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF* 251,977 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* 89,704 KM $21,950 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD *HEATED SEATS* 81,971 KM $29,950 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Quality Car Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-895-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-895-0886
Alternate Numbers519-895-0886
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Quality Car Sales
1-877-895-0886
2014 RAM 1500