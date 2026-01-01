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<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>***CERTIFIED*** REGULAR CAB 8 LONG BOX! 5.7L V8 HEMI! <br></span><br><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);>CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 4 YEARS!<br><br>***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! Well Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!</span></pre>

2014 RAM 1500

131,275 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 RAM 1500

ST Regular Cab 8' Long Box

Watch This Vehicle
14090808

2014 RAM 1500

ST Regular Cab 8' Long Box

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
131,275KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23572
  • Mileage 131,275 KM

Vehicle Description

***CERTIFIED*** REGULAR CAB 8' LONG BOX! 5.7L V8 HEMI!

CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 4 YEARS!

***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***

WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD *HEATED SEATS* 81,971 KM $29,950 + tax & lic

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
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1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
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$13,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2014 RAM 1500