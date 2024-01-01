Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span></div><div><span>- Accident fee<br />- Single owner<br />- Low mileage<br /><br /></span></div><div><span>Here comes a lovely Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade package with only 22,000km! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br /><br /></span></div><div><br /></div><div><span>Fully loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, upgraded alloys, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!<br /><br /><br /></span></div><div><span></span><span>Certified!</span></div><div><span>Carfax Available</span></div><div><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span></div><div><span>Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!</span></div><div><span>ONLY $16,999 PLUS HST & LIC<br /><br /><br /></span></div><div><p><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span></span></a><br /><br /></p><p><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></p></div>

2014 Toyota Corolla

22,836 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE - ALLOYS! LTHR! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE - ALLOYS! LTHR! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 11185468
  2. 11185468
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
22,836KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3977
  • Mileage 22,836 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:- Accident fee
- Single owner
- Low mileage

Here comes a lovely Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade package with only 22,000km! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, upgraded alloys, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!Carfax AvailableExtended Warranty Available!Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!ONLY $16,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2014 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE - ALLOYS! LTHR! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE - ALLOYS! LTHR! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! 22,836 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime - PLUG IN HYBRID! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Toyota Prius Prime - PLUG IN HYBRID! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS 128,876 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt PREMIER - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Chevrolet Volt PREMIER - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY! 86,911 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla