$16,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
LE UPGRADE - ALLOYS! LTHR! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!
2014 Toyota Corolla
LE UPGRADE - ALLOYS! LTHR! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3977
- Mileage 22,836 KM
Vehicle Description
- Single owner
- Low mileage
Here comes a lovely Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade package with only 22,000km! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, upgraded alloys, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!Carfax AvailableExtended Warranty Available!Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!ONLY $16,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Windows
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995