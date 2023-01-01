Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

$CALL

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

CREW PLus,Leather, Sunroof, Bluetooth,Certified,,,

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

160,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9824611
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG3FR579236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold,,,Sold,,,Sold

CREW PLUS, Auto, A/C, Power Group, Leather, Sunroof, 7 Passengers, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Heated Seats , Heated Steering, Key Less, Alloys, Roof Rack, Tinted, Cerified, Power Sliding Doors, Good Running Condition, None Smoker, Ontario Car, Must See!!!

Click here to view the CarFax please,

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

