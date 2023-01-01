SOLD+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CREW PLus,Leather, Sunroof, Bluetooth,Certified,,,
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9824611
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG3FR579236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sold,,,Sold,,,Sold
CREW PLUS, Auto, A/C, Power Group, Leather, Sunroof, 7 Passengers, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Heated Seats , Heated Steering, Key Less, Alloys, Roof Rack, Tinted, Cerified, Power Sliding Doors, Good Running Condition, None Smoker, Ontario Car, Must See!!!
Click here to view the CarFax please,
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.