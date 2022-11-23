Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

45,973 KM

Details

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! 7 PASS!

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! 7 PASS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

45,973KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9374671
  Stock #: 3423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3423
  • Mileage 45,973 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Factory remote start
- 7 passenger
- Well serviced

Here comes a low mileage Dodge Journey R/T 7 passenger with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the desirable 3.6L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, remote start, 7 passenger seating, large touch screen, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, digital climate control, rear climate control, upgraded alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, A/C, cruise control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, smart-key, alarm, push start, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for 7.99% O.A.C
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-XXXX

519-579-4995

