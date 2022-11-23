$19,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2015 Dodge Journey
R/T AWD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! 7 PASS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9374671
- Stock #: 3423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3423
- Mileage 45,973 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Factory remote start
- 7 passenger
- Well serviced
Here comes a low mileage Dodge Journey R/T 7 passenger with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the desirable 3.6L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, remote start, 7 passenger seating, large touch screen, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, digital climate control, rear climate control, upgraded alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, A/C, cruise control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, smart-key, alarm, push start, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for 7.99% O.A.C
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.